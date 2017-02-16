Plans for repairs on McMullen Dam in Josephine County

Grants Pass, Ore. — Josephine County said it’s taking steps to keep a local dam from giving way.
NBC5 news first told you on Tuesday about McMullen Dam. It’s on the state’s watch list and in unsatisfactory condition.
The state of Oregon rated the McMullen Dam unsatisfactory in its most recent inspection summary in May of 2016.
The rating comes after reviewing both principal and emergency spillways. Some of the issues include crumbling concrete, beams blocking water flow, and holes.
The report says the dam couldn’t survive a moderate flood.
Still, Josephine County Public Works said this isn’t anything like the situation in Oroville.
“Absolutely not. We’ve had historic rains this winter. The dam and the lake have functioned exactly how they’re designed. The Army Corps of engineers who’s overseeing this keeps a real close eye on that. That dam is in exceptional shape,” said Rob Brandes, director of Josephine County Public Works.
Public Works and the Parks Department are working together to plan repairs. Public works is aiming to start design work later this year.