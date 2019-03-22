Plans, price tag announced for new Jackson County Jail

MEDFORD, Ore. – We now have a better picture of what a future jail for Jackson County may look like and how much it may cost.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office presented more estimates to county commissioners Thursday concerning a new jail they hope to have finished by 2023.
The jail would be funded partly by a 20-year 83¢ property tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
The remaining amount would be paid out of the county reserves for a total estimated cost of around $166 million.
Sheriff Nathan Sickler said, “A new jail is going to provide a lot of relief and a lot of efficiencies to not just the sheriff’s office, but to all the police departments, the DA’s office, the courts, the public defender’s office and it’s going to provide relief to our community.”
Commissioners will discuss a possible bond measure next Tuesday.
Sheriff Sickler hopes voters will be able to vote on it this November.