Plunge for a good cause

Patrick Taylor participates in the Special Olympics and said the games are a good way to meet new friends.
“Special Olympics is very exciting to meet friends and their caregivers and their parents,” Taylor said.
Taylor has been participating in the games for years in some pretty competitive events.
All of the money raised on Saturday will help local athletes participate in the games.
If you’re still on the fence about jumping, Taylor said try it once.
“If you don’t like it you can try it another time,” Taylor said.
You can also donate without jumping. For more information head over to the plunge website.
