“Polar Express” chills the Eastern U.S.

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBC) – Another bitter blast of winter weather is moving across much of the country this week setting record lows for this time of year and causing travel headaches.
The Midwest, Northeast and even parts of the South are dealing with snow and ice.
The polar express traveling from near the North Pole across Canada and into the U.S. is expected to set more than 150 record lows this week.
Heavy bands of snow are sweeping across Chicago and icy, snowy roads are making for dangerous commutes from Minneapolis to Missouri to Michigan, where a car hit a school bus. No students were injured.
Residents in South Dakota are encouraged not to travel at all as plows struggle to keep up.
There are more severe scenes farther south with heavy winds whipping across Lake Hefner near Oklahoma City.
In Kentucky, cold-weather supplies are selling fast. Will Edwards with Chevy Chase Hardware in Lexington said, “They’re are just flying off the shelves because with the cold weather coming all at once. Everybody’s just looking for that first bad freeze.”
The weather is working its way east with bitterly cold temperatures forecasted up and down the coast later in the week.
Snow, ice and cold are making for an early winter trio impacting millions.