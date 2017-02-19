Home
Polar plunge in Medford

Polar plunge in Medford

Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,


Medford, Ore., — Some of the Rogue Valley’s bravest took the plunge this morning to support Special Olympics Oregon.

Dozens of people in teams – and individually took the leap into 38 degree water today at the Jackson Aquatic Center in Medford.

The annual polar plunge event helps raise money for special Olympians across Oregon.

“I think just knowing that we’re raising money for Special Olympics, I think that’s what keeps me and all these wonderful people coming back. We’re doing something really good for a cause.” said one participant, Joe Schaecher.

The event also featured a costume contest.

If you didn’t take the plunge but still want to support Special Olympics, you can still donate online here: https://secure2.convio.net/soor/site/Donation2?idb=939687919&df_id=1480&FR_ID=1060&mfc_pref=T&PROXY_ID=1060&PROXY_TYPE=21&1480.donation=form1

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics