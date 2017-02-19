Polar plunge in Medford

Medford, Ore., — Some of the Rogue Valley’s bravest took the plunge this morning to support Special Olympics Oregon.
Dozens of people in teams – and individually took the leap into 38 degree water today at the Jackson Aquatic Center in Medford.
The annual polar plunge event helps raise money for special Olympians across Oregon.
“I think just knowing that we’re raising money for Special Olympics, I think that’s what keeps me and all these wonderful people coming back. We’re doing something really good for a cause.” said one participant, Joe Schaecher.
The event also featured a costume contest.
If you didn’t take the plunge but still want to support Special Olympics, you can still donate online here: https://secure2.convio.net/soor/site/Donation2?idb=939687919&df_id=1480&FR_ID=1060&mfc_pref=T&PROXY_ID=1060&PROXY_TYPE=21&1480.donation=form1