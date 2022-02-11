Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics this weekend

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff February 11, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – After a year of virtual Polar Plunges in Jackson County, the winter tradition is back.

Each year, various groups and organizations including local law enforcement, take the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Oregon.

Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be participating.

A link to donate to their fundraising goal https://support.soor.org/team/389686

Check-in is at 9 a.m. and the plunge starts at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit https://soor.org/fundraising-events/polar-plunge-2022/

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: