Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – After a year of virtual Polar Plunges in Jackson County, the winter tradition is back.

Each year, various groups and organizations including local law enforcement, take the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Oregon.

Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be participating.

A link to donate to their fundraising goal https://support.soor.org/team/389686

Check-in is at 9 a.m. and the plunge starts at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit https://soor.org/fundraising-events/polar-plunge-2022/