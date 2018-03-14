Police: $1 million in pot seized in N. California

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Over 1,200 pounds of pot and hundreds of pounds of marijuana were seized by police north of Sacramento.
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, they executed a federal search warrant for a home on Lola’s Echo Road in Nevada City.
At the location, agents and deputies said they found about 1,285 pounds of marijuana packed into black totes. An addition, they discovered 576 marijuana plants being grown indoors.
The sheriff’s office said the DEA seized the marijuana, valued at about $1 million.
34-year-old Nevada City resident Jose Gregorio Luna was arrested by the DEA and booked into the Nevada County Jail on federal drug charges.