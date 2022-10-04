Police actively searching for suspects in JoCo animal abuse case

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —Law enforcement in Josephine County is looking to charge the owners of a Grants Pass business, after finding sick animals there. Police say the suspect did not appear for his court arraignment.

Josephine County Animal Control officers say they recovered 13 malnourished dogs, from Pawsitive K-9 Solutions. This comes after police searched the pet grooming and boarding business in Grants Pass last month.

Deputies and animal control found the dogs all at different levels of malnourishment, some requiring immediate care from veterinarians. Last week, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the owner’s home in Selma.

JCSO found a deceased horse and rabbit and said 16 animals in total were found, including dogs, cats, and chickens. Sheriff Dave Daniel confirmed the identity of one of the business owners as Joe LaRue. He says now it’s just a matter of locating him.

“There is a warrant for the owner of that business he was going to show up in court yesterday for an arraignment according to his attorney and then his attorney called over the weekend and said he isn’t going to show up,” said Sheriff LaRue.

All the animals have been taken to the animal shelter. The sheriff’s office is actively searching for LaRue.

Sheriff Daniel believes the suspects fled the area, possibly to another state.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding the suspects, to contact them.