Police address Henley High School threat, potential social media rumors

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath Falls teen was arrested Wednesday night after police say he made threats to a principal at Henley High School.

According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was a 17-year-old student who had recently been expelled. Police believe the student was the only one involved and he is now facing a first-degree disorderly conduct charge.

The threat was recorded, and the audio was later posted to social media. In the audio, police say the teen said he has “5 millionaire friends to join him in what was being threatened.” Another post warned parents to keep their kids home from school on Thursday which police say has sparked more rumors.

Through its investigation, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office believes one person alone is responsible for the threat, and it has been deemed unfounded thus far. Officers do not believe there are any others involved.

Police say the school district notified parents this morning with “an accurate statement of the facts.” The sheriff’s office asks individuals to be wary of posting “unsubstantiated information.”

Out of an abundance of caution, additional deputies will be on campus at Henley High School and other county schools on Thursday.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.