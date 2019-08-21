Police: Arkansas father locked boy in hot car as punishment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/NBC) – A man was arrested in Little Rock, Arkansas Tuesday for forcing his 10-year-old son in a hot car as punishment.
It happened around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of a restaurant on Chenal Parkway.
Police say Briton Miller, 41, was taken into custody on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.
The boy’s 12-year-old brother told officers that his father regularly punished the younger boy in this manner.
Restaurant surveillance footage showed the boy was left in the car for about seven minutes.
Witnesses had reported watching the family disturbance unfold inside and outside the restaurant and noted when the child was in the car the engine was off and the windows were rolled up.
An extreme heat advisory had just been lifted at that time. The temperature in Little Rock at that time was 87 degrees with a heat index of 98.