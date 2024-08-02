Police arrest 3 people at Coos County landfill for burglary, trespassing

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – Three people were arrested after police say they were caught trespassing and stealing from the West Beaver Hill Dump Wednesday night.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10 p.m., a deputy responded to the landfill after dispatch reported seeing multiple people trespassing after hours.

Almost immediately, the officer was able to locate and arrest 39-year-old Tyson Bunner who was hiding in the recycling building.

More officers then arrived to assist with locating two other individuals, later identified as 45-year-old Jesse Chamley and 48-year-old Cynthia Warren.