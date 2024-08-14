Police arrest Grants Pass man on child sex crimes charges

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are looking for additional victims after arresting a Grants Pass man on child sex crimes earlier this month.

According to OSP, 30-year-old Justin Concha was arrested on August 7 and charged with child sex abuse.

The charges stem from Concha allegedly trying to meet minors for the purpose of sex. He faces several charges related to child sex abuse and sexual assault of an animal.

Police say Concha also goes by the alias Jay Leslie Frost.

Anyone with information on Concha is asked to contact OSP at 1-800-442-2068.

