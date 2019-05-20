Police arrest suspect for allegedly dealing meth

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Police arrested an alleged drug dealer in Roseburg.
The Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team said an ongoing investigation revealed 58-year-old Ron House was allegedly selling and using illegal drugs at his home on Parrott Street in Roseburg.
On May 17, House was detained during a traffic stop. Police found a half-pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle.
A search of House’s residence revealed another half-pound of methamphetamine along with a small amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
House was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on two charges of unlawful possession of meth, two counts of unlawful delivery of meth and one count of unlawful possession of cocaine.