Police arrest suspect in 2015 Portland robbery

Portland, Ore. – Police have arrested the suspect in a restaurant robbery in Portland.
They say Keith Ingham was nabbed on Tuesday, more than two years after the holdup.
The restaurant owner said the masked robber confronted him after closing.
He duct-taped and blindfolded the owner, who didn’t see his face.
But the robber removed his mask at one point – and a surveillance camera caught the reflection of his face in a glass door.
That helped police identify Ingham, who left the victim scared after the incident.
Restaurant owner Jim Sassalos said, “He got me on the chair and I thought, “That’s it, that’s the time now, he’s going to do this.” I wasn’t crying, I wasn’t begging or anything.”
When asked if he thought the suspect was going to shoot, Sassalos replied, “Yeah, I thought that was it. It didn’t cross my mind to cry or beg him, ‘Don’t kill me.'”
Ingham used to work for Sassalos, who helped him out by loaning him money.
The suspect pleaded not guilty to robbery and kidnapping charges Wednesday, and he’ll be back in court next week.