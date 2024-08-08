Police arrest woman for arson after setting car on fire with child inside

FLORENCE, Ore. – A 39-year-old woman is in jail after intentionally setting a vehicle on fire with a child inside in Florence on Tuesday night.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a dispute at a home in the 5000 block of South Jetty Road. Upon arrival, officers learned that Lindsey Abigail Williston had intentionally set a vehicle on fire with a child inside.

Police say Williston then entered the home with another child and barricaded themselves inside.

Luckily officers were able to get the child out of the vehicle and also the second child out of the home through a window.

Williston refused to comply with negotiators and when officers attempted to put her under arrest, she began to fight back and sprayed a fire extinguisher at deputies.

Eventually officers were able to take Williston into custody with the use of less lethal tools.