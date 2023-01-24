Police ask for help identifying Grants Pass theft suspects

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass are asking for help identifying a pair of theft suspects.

Investigators said on October 19, 2022, the two suspects worked together to steal a “large sum of money” from lottery machines at Abby’s Pizza on Northeast Beacon Drive in Grants Pass.

The Grants Pass Police Department didn’t provide any further details about the crime.

Now, they’re asking for the public’s help. If you recognize the suspects, call Officer Pruitt at 541-450-6260 and refer to case number 22-46091.