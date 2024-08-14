Police ask for public’s help in Coos Bay homicide investigation

COOS BAY, Ore. – The Coos Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a man was found dead near Eastside Park.

According to the department, officers responded to a man down near the intersection of 5th Avenue and E Street around 7:30 Tuesday morning. Upon arrival police say they found 36-year-old Braxton Busch of Coos Bay dead as a result of “homicidal violence.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or anyone who may have surveillance footage of the area to come forward.

The Coos Bay Police Department can be reached at 541-269-8911, ext. 1.

