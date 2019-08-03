Police asking for public’s help after woman shot with BB gun

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a drive-by in Medford left one woman injured.
Police say it happened around 11 on Thursday night.
The woman told officers a dark-colored sedan stopped in the road. She heard a pop and then the car sped off. When she went to the hospital, doctors found a BB embedded in her arm.
Now, police are trying to find the person who shot her.
“We’re looking for tips from people who are in the area, neighbors who live in the area, and maybe surveillance cameras, so if you are in the 1500 block of South Peach [St.] and you have a camera, just take a look at it and see if you find a vehicle that was driving by,” said Sgt. Kimberly Budreau, Medford Police Department.
Police say the woman didn’t recognize the passenger or passengers in the vehicle; the vehicle was a four-door, dark sedan. The license plate was covered with a blue sheet of paper.
The incident is believed to be ‘random.’
Police don’t believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.