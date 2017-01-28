Police: Bank robber asked for all $50 and $100 bills

Rogue River, Ore.- A bank robber wearing a black cowboy hat strode into the Evergreen Bank in Rogue River Friday and handed the teller a note demanding all her $50 and $100 bills.
The robbery happened just after Noon on Friday. Police say the robber took off on foot after the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.
Rogue River police responded to the call for help within two minutes and officers, along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, started searching the area. The search forced the temporary lockdown of both the town’s elementary schools.
The robber wasn’t located. He’s described as a white man, approximately 5’9″ with a dark beard. He was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, dark jacket, jeans and white tennis shoes.
Police say they do not believe the robber was carrying a weapon and he didn’t threaten anyone with physical harm.