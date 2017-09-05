Police believe 15-year-old using fireworks sparked Eagle Creek Fire

Troutdale, Ore. – Police have identified a juvenile suspect who they believe had a hand in starting the Eagle Creek Fire burning in the Columbia River Gorge.
Oregon State Police said the 15-year-old Vancouver boy may have been lighting fireworks along with other individuals on the Eagle Creek Trail.
According to OSP, the teen was contacted by law enforcement at the trailhead and interviewed.
While no formal arrests or charges have been made in the case, police continue to investigate and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.
Anyone who heard fireworks or explosions in the area of Eagle Creek Trail and Punch Bowl Falls on Saturday between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. is urged to call 503-375-3555.