Police bust marijuana oil extraction operation in N. California

REDDING, Calif. – An illicit butane honey oil extraction operation was shut down by police in Shasta County.
Agents with the Shasta Interagency Narcotic Task Force said they believed Jonathan Marshall of Sonoma County was manufacturing marijuana extract–also known as butane honey oil–in the 2700 block of Keswick Dam Road in Redding. SINTF agents served a search warrant at the location on Saturday.
According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, they found an “elaborate” indoor marijuana grow covering the entire basement of the residence. Bags of semi-processed marijuana were found in numerous locations in the house.
In the backyard, agents found a working commercial-grade closed-loop butane honey oil extraction system. Over a pound of BHO was recovered.
Police also found machining equipment used to manufacture AR-15 style rifles. One completed rifle without a serial number was found. Three others were found in various stages of manufacturing.
Police are still looking for Jonathan Marshall. SCSO expects a complaint to be filed against him for manufacturing a controlled substance by chemical extraction. Additional charges regarding weapons manufacturing are being investigated.