Police call sex-trafficking arrest ‘rare’

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man and woman from Stockton, California are behind bars accused of sex trafficking a 15-year-old in Medford.
Lucious Roy and Dawniel Santangelo were arrested Friday at the Motel 6 on Biddle Road.
Medford Police say they got a call from a parent in California saying their daughter was at the motel and was possibly being sex trafficked. Officers went to the motel and say they found the 15-year-old in question along with an 18-year-old and Roy and Santangelo.
Police say an arrest like this is rare since most sex trafficking operations go under the radar and victims often don’t seek out police.
“We know that they’re stuck in a bad situation and they’re being victimized but, at the same time, they’re not usually willing to open up to us because they have a trust with the trafficker [and] they probably have feelings for the trafficker,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police Department.
Medford Police say it views women selling their bodies as victims and instead go after the traffickers and people paying for the services.
Roy and Santangelo were arrested on charges of trafficking, compelling prostitution, and delivery of marijuana to a minor. The 15 and 18-year-old girls were reunited with their families.
