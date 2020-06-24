Police called on California Walmart shopper who refused to wear mask

Bobbie Carne was out shopping at Walmart in Turlock when she saw a man and his children being escorted out of the store. That’s when she took out her phone and started recording.
“I was looking at some stuff and I happened to hear some yelling,” Carne said. “As I followed a little bit and turned on my video, and I realized it was a father and two kids. He was yelling and upset.”
Carne said she stayed behind as three Turlock police officers escorted the man and two children out of the store. “Come to find out it was because his kids didn’t have a mask on,” Carne said.
In the video, you can hear Carne talking before an officer approaches her to explain what happened.
Officer: “Any business has the right to refuse service to anyone.”
Carne: “Right.”
Officer: “So they are implementing the mask and requiring people to wear them.”
Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced Californians are now required to wear masks indoors and outside when social distancing is not an option.
Turlock Police Chief Nino Amirfar posted video online in response to the incident, addressing his officers’ response while reassuring the public his department will not issue citations for not wearing a mask. Chief Amirfar said, “Nor are we going to respond to businesses simply because someone is not wearing a mask, but however if that business refuses to serve you and asks you to leave, you should leave.”
A Walmart spokesperson issued a statement to FOX 40 in response to the incident, saying, “Maintaining customer and associate safety remains our top priority. We encourage customers to be especially mindful of one another during this unprecedented time and adhere to recommendations and guidance that we all use face coverings in public places.”
While Carne said things could have been handled differently by management at the store, she’s using this video to inform others. She said, “Wear a mask and if you don’t you can’t come in, and I get it.”
The Turlock police chief said officers first came out to the business asked that they come out for trespassing concerns. But he said he wants everyone to work together during this time to help stop the spread of COVID-19.