Police called on Utah boy selling “beer”

BRIGHAM City, Utah (NBC) – A Utah boy took his parents advice and found a way to make more friends and gain national media attention thanks to his witty take on a lemonade stand.
11-year-old Seth Parker held a sign that rea, “ICE COLD BEER.” But upon a closer look, tiny print shows it’s of the “root beer” variety.
Brigham City police said they got quite a few calls from people concerned the boy was actually selling alcohol, in front of a church no less.
When officers went and checked it out they realized the clever marketing ploy and posted pictures to their Facebook page.
Seth’s mom said it took time for some people to appreciate the joke but now they love seeing all the laughs it’s getting.
Even Senator Mitt Romney tweeted a picture of Seth with the comment, “A lesson in reading the fine print. The future is bright for this young Utah entrepreneur.”