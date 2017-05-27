Police car rear ended during “#MoveOver2017” social media campaign

Coos County, Ore. – On May 26, Oregon State Police and other state police agencies from across the country participated in a “tweetalong” to raise awareness for “move over” laws this Memorial Day weekend.
All day, they tweeted and posted different messages encouraging Oregon drivers to move over when passing emergency vehicles on the shoulder.
After publishing nine Facebook posts tagged with #MoveOver2017, OSP’s tenth post hit close to home.
Troopers wrote, “We’ve been stressing today about #moveover2017. About an hour ago, a trooper was struck while helping a disabled motorist on HWY 101 near Coos Bay.”
OSP included photos of an unmarked police vehicle with a smashed rear-end.
Fortunately, the trooper was not injured in the crash.
Troopers add if you can’t move over, slow down.