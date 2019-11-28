Home
Police charge man with murder in Central Point shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man has been arrested in the death of Central Point man, Nicholas Patrick Kubasiak.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of November 21st, deputies investigated a report of a gunshot on the 6600 block of Ponderosa Street in Central Point.

When they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

The day after the incident, the man was publicly identified as Nicholas Patrick Kubasiak. The 38-year-old was living at the home where he was shot.

On Wednesday, David Vaughn Bullard was lodged on a charge of murder.

There is no bail amount set.

