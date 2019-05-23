Police chase leads to lockdown of Cascade Christian High School

MEDFORD, Ore. – Four people were taken into police custody in connection with a Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) investigation.
Thursday afternoon, police from numerous law enforcement agencies converged north of Cascade Christian High School near Table Rock Road as they tried to take two people into custody.
Cascade Christian High School officials said they were placed on a temporary lockdown due to the police action.
Once officers found the two subjects they were looking for, the approximately 45-minute lockdown was lifted.
So far, police haven’t provided details about the incident, but they did confirm a total of four people were taken into custody during the course of the MADGE investigation.
NBC5 News is awaiting more information from law enforcement regarding this incident. Check back for updates.