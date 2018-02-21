Police confirm ID of body found in Rogue River

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators have confirmed the identity of a man found dead in the Rogue River.
On February 12, 2018, police started an investigation into missing Josephine County man 27-year-old Ryne Taylor Nace.
Later that week, a rafter found the body of a man was in the river near Graves Creek. Search and rescue crews, along with local law enforcement, were able to retrieve the body from the river.
OSP said the body was found about four miles downriver from where Nace was last known to be camping.
On February 21, an autopsy confirmed the body was that of Nace. The cause and manner of his death are still under investigation.
OSP released no further details about the incident.