Police continue to investigate shots fired in west Medford parking lot

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is still looking for information about gunshots fired in West Medford last week.

According to MPD, the incident happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Oak Grove Road Thursday afternoon.

Police say witnesses indicated two individuals in a black Lexus pulled into the Dutch Bros parking lot. The passenger then brandished a handgun at two men standing outside the vehicle.

The Lexus then followed the two men into the parking lot at Kinsington Oak Grove, where shots were fired.

Officers responded and were able to use surveillance video from around the area to quickly identify the suspects’ vehicle.

Police are now hoping to talk to the other unidentified men.

“We do know that shooting occurred in a parking lot there near the intersection of Oak Grove and West Main Street and that shortly after that, one of the vehicles that had left the scene was picked up by Jackson County Sheriff’s department out towards Jacksonville and Highway 238,” said Medford Police Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick. “We’re still trying to find the other two people and the photos we put out are the folks we’re trying to find so we can get a statement from them and find out what happened.”

No one was injured during the incident.

The two suspects were arrested and charged with five counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone who has information or can identify the other two men, is asked to contact MPD.

