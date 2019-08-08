Home
Police continuing to investigate death of 2-year-old girl

Police continuing to investigate death of 2-year-old girl

Crime Local News Top Stories Video , , ,

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — “No little girl. No little kid… deserves this,” said Sarah Oliver, neighbor.

Alivia Rose Allen was just two-years-old when she was found unresponsive at her Eagle Point home on Monday afternoon.

“Very, very sweet little girl,” said Oliver.

Police say they got a 911 call about a child who was not breathing in the Eagle Mobile Park on South Shasta Avenue.

Alivia was transported to Rogue Regional Medical Center. She died at the hospital on Monday night.

According to a Gofundme shared by a woman claiming to be the little girl’s aunt, Alivia’s mother came home from work to find her “unresponsive and not breathing.”

Neighbors we spoke with say their hearts go out to everyone suffering from this tragedy.

“I hope they find justice for this little girl,” said Oliver.

The Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit was activated.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is declining all interviews, but say an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Tuesday night, the family told NBC5 News they will not be talking due to the ongoing investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »