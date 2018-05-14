Police: cougar sighting reported in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A cougar was reportedly spotted in an Ashland neighborhood Sunday night.
According to the Ashland Police Department, the sighting occurred on the night of May 13 in the area of Iowa and Idaho Streets.
This isn’t the first cougar sighting in Ashland. Police received reports in April 2017 and March of this year.
Another cougar report received national attention following an emailed warning sent to Southern Oregon University students. In that case, a student hit “reply all” with the comment, “That’s just my mom.”
Ashland police interjected their own humor in the latest report, saying, “Take appropriate precautions with Fido the dog and Mittens the cat!”
The Oregon Department of Fish and wildlife has the following guidelines when encountering a cougar:
Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Always leave the animal a way to escape. Stay calm and stand your ground. Maintain direct eye contact. Pick up any children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar. Back away slowly. Do not run. Running triggers a response in cougars which could lead to an attack. Raise your voice and speak firmly. If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands. If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, garden tools or any other items available.
For more information, you can view the entire flyer at http://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/docs/CougarBroch.pdf