Police describe SUV involved in Grants Pass shooting cases

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass believe two recent shootings in the city may be linked. Now, they’re providing a description of the suspect vehicle involved.
On July 21, Police say two to four shots were fired at Parkway Christian Center at 10:30 in the morning during church services. No one was hurt but they did find one broken window on the second floor, another bullet hit a tree nearby.
Another shooting happened on the afternoon of July 24 at Johnston Dental Care on Northwest Hawthorne Avenue. In that instance, someone had shot at the dental office from a vehicle in the business’s drive-through. The round went through the office window, hitting an elderly female patient in the torso. Police said the woman would be okay.
Police said in both cases, the shots appear to have originated from a vehicle.
On July 25, police announced they had a description of the vehicle they believe is involved in both shootings. Officers are now looking for a 1999-2001 Honda CRV, described as a four-door SUV with a spare tire on the back. It may be green or dark in color.
Police described the suspect as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s.
With no other information publicly released, police asked the public to stay vigilant. If you see the suspect or vehicle, call police immediately and do not approach the subject.