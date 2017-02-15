Police: “Endangered” teen reported missing in N. California

Siskiyou County, Calif. – A teenager who was reported missing on February 9 has not yet been found, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said 15-year-old Victoria Lara was last seen in the Dunsmuir area and is considered endangered.
A citizen reported seeing Lara in the Chico area on February 11, according to SCSO. The sheriff’s office said they’ve dispatched an investigator to Chico to follow up on the report.
Lara was last seen wearing a tank top, jean leggings and a zip-up coat. She also has pierced ears.
Sheriff John Lopey said, “We are very concerned about Victoria’s welfare and we definitely consider her endangered at this time. Victoria has reportedly not contacted relatives or friends since her disappearance, which concerns us greatly. We ask that the public and all regional law enforcement partners be on the lookout for Victoria. A SCSO detective traveled to Chico today in an attempt to follow-up leads in an effort to locate her. Anyone with information about Victoria is urged to contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”