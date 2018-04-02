Police: explosive device dropped off at Grants Pass fire station

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass say an explosive device was dropped off at a local fire station Monday.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said the device, which appears to be a live grenade, prompted the closure of the area surrounding the Grants Pass Parkway Fire Station.
As of 12:01 p.m., East Park Street was closed between Parkdale Drive and Golden Park. East Park at the Baker Park entrance was also closed, along with the Grants Pass Parkway southbound at M Street.
The Oregon State Police bomb squad was deployed to the area.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.