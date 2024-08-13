Police find suspected meth inside charcoal briquette bags in Roseburg park

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) has opened an investigation after a citizen reported two abandoned charcoal briquette bags containing what police suspect is methamphetamine in Fir Grove Park earlier this week.

Officers responded to a report of two brand new bags of charcoal briquettes left in the brush along a trail inside the park. Police suspected the charcoal had been stolen, however once they opened the bags, officers found a large amount of suspected meth mixed in with the briquettes.

DINT seized the bags and is currently seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the bags of charcoal briquettes being carried in or left at the park is asked to contact police at 541-440-4474.

DINT is not disclosing the exact amount of meth found at this time.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.