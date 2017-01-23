Police: Hate speech flyers posted around Ashland

Ashland, Ore. – Police are investigating a reported hate speech incident in downtown Ashland.
According to the Ashland Police Department, police say they received complaints about hate speech flyers being left in the downtown area Sunday night. The flyers referenced white supremacy.
One of the flyers references the “Cascadian Nationalist Resistance”, a self-described “right wing ‘safety squad.” A Twitter feed that is described as the official page of the Cascadian Nationalist Resistance shows multiple flyers that appear to be posted around downtown Ashland in multiple locations.
Police said they have identified a person of interest, but they need help identifying who it is. The person pictured next to one of the flyers is believed to be an Ashland or Jackson County resident.
If you have any information, call APD at 541-482-5211.