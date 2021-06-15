Police hunt for arsonist in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of arsons that it believes are connected.
Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a report of arson and found an unknown man had poured gasoline on the door to a home in the 91000 block of Cape Arago Highway and set it on fire before leaving. A camera at the residence captured video and photos of the suspect. It’s the first clear lead police say they’ve gotten.
According to the sheriff’s office, this is the latest of four similar incidents that they believe are connected. The first had a man pouring gas and setting it on fire at the entrance to Seaport RV Park last month. The following arson happened on May 21st on Cape Arago Highway where the owner woke up to the smell of gas and smoke and found her door burned. The next incidents happened On June 5th on the same road.
The incidents have mostly occurred on Fridays or Saturdays with about one fire started per week during the early morning hours.
Police say they now need the public’s help with catching the suspected arsonist before someone gets hurt. Anyone with further information can call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.