Police I.D. man who drowned in the Rogue River

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police have released the name of a Medford man who drowned in the Rogue River on Saturday.
According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, on April 15, dispatchers were made aware of a drowning that occurred in the Rogue River near Rainie Falls.
JSCO said before first responders made it to the scene, drowning victim Juan Carlos Hernandez Nunez was found 400 yards downstream from Rainie Falls.
When medical personnel made it to the location, they declared Hernandez Nunez dead at the scene.
An investigation revealed the man swam across the river, but wasn’t able to make it back across.
Family and friends who were at the scene told deputies Hernandez Nunez didn’t call for help or show any signs of distress before the drowning.
JSCO took the opportunity to remind the public to use personal floatation devices on the Rogue River, even if the river looks gentle and not fast moving.