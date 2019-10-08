Police ID woman found dead in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police have released the identity of a woman who was found dead along the Bear Creek Greenway Monday.
The Medford Police Department said during the early morning hours of October 7, a white woman in her 30s was found dead under a bridge near the Taco Bell restaurant on Jackson Street off Riverside Avenue.
Police noted that nothing suspicious was found at the scene.
The following Tuesday, MPD identified the woman as Kristina Kellee Campbell.
Investigators are still working to determine a cause of death, but there appears to be no evidence of foul play.
No further information about the case was released.