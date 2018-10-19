Police in central Oregon search for wanted man

REDMOND, Ore. – Police in central Oregon are asking everyone to be on the lookout for a wanted man.
The Redmond Police Department said Michael Tallman was recently charged with ten counts of sex abuse in the second degree. He wore a GPS ankle bracelet to monitor his location prior to his trial, scheduled for October 28. However, he appears to have removed the ankle bracelet. Now, police believe he may be trying to flee Oregon.
Officers said Tallman previously went by the name “Michael Bremont” and has also used the name “Jacob Straib.”
According to Redmond police, Tallman has already been convicted and released in a case involving sex crimes committed against underage students at the Redmond Proficiency Academy. The new charges come from a victim who recently came forward with allegations stemming from incidents that occurred years ago.
Anyone with information about Tallman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Deschutes County non-emergency line at 541-693-6911.