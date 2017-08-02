Police install cameras at Alba Park

Medford, Ore. – Medford police now have more eyes on the city after installing cameras at Alba Park.
Police said the cameras are meant to reduce crime in the city.
One camera faces the park and the other shows traffic on 8th Street.
Officers began increasing patrols in the area earlier this year after citizens complained the park was becoming a nuisance spot.
Right now, there are cameras at Hawthorne Park, and on Almond Street.
MPD said they would like to add more cameras to the city in the future.