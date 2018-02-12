Police: intoxicated man crashes through fence, strikes two cattle

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A man who police say crashed his vehicle into a pasture, hitting two young bulls, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, among other charges.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:48 in the morning on February 11, a deputy spotted 28-year-old Medford transient Corey James Elmore driving a stolen truck on North Foothill Road.
The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but Elmore drove away at a high rate of speed. When he tried to turn onto Corey Road, he apparently lost control and drove through the intersection, through a fence and into a pasture. The truck hit two yearling bulls before Elmore tried to drive off again. He crashed through another fence before the truck got stuck in the mud. He was taken into custody without further incident.
The bulls were severely injured and had to be euthanized.
Elmore was taken to the hospital before being lodged in the Jackson County Jail on outstanding warrants. New charges added included two counts of aggravated animal abuse, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and attempting to elude.