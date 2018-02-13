Police investigate fatal shooting in Siskiyou County

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. – Police are investigating an apparent homicide in rural Siskiyou County.
Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey said a shooting occurred at a residence in the 1000 block of Barkhouse Creek Road at about 8:00 Monday night.
According to Sheriff Lopey, it appears Stanley Allen Mortensen shot his son during an argument. He’s been arrested for second-degree murder.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office will send out a press release later on in the day with more information. Check back for updates to this story.
NBC5 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide more information when it becomes available.