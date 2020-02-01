Police investigate report of possible kidnapping in Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Police in Eagle Point are investigating a report of a possible child abduction Friday evening.
The Eagle Point Police Department said just after 4:00 p.m. on January 31, a few people who were at Chamberlain Park said a girl with blonde hair and a black hoodie was possibly kidnapped from the park.
Police explained there are currently no reports of children missing, no proof of an actual abduction, and witness statements are inconsistent. The incident could have simply been a child getting in their parent’s vehicle. However, officers are treating the alleged incident as a kidnapping just in case. They’ve called neighbors telling them to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.
NBC5 News has a reporter at the scene and we’ll provide more details when they become available.