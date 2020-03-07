Police investigate shooting in Medford neighborhood

MEDFORD, Ore.– Police are searching for a suspect involved in shooting in a Medford neighborhood Friday evening.
Around 8 p.m., police responded to Grape and 2nd Street after multiple calls came in. According to Medford police, it appears two people were involved.
The suspect fired a gun at the other man before fleeing the scene.
“The guy was walking by himself,” said Felicia Stephens, a resident in the neighborhood. “No one was walking with him and the car stopped and then talking and then shot. It was crazy.”
Stephens says she recently moved her mother into their new home on Grape Street. This shooting is making them second guess their choice. She says she wasn’t aware of troubles like this in the neighborhood before but other neighbors said there have been incidents like this.
A shell casing was retrieved from the scene. Police say no victim that they know of has been shot. No one else appears to have been injured in the incident.
Medford police do have a suspect in custody for questioning but police could not comment further as the investigation is ongoing.
