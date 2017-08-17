Police investigate stabbing in northern California

Dorris, Calif. – Police are investigating an attempted murder in Siskiyou County.
Around 1:51 on the morning of August 16, a woman called 911 reporting her son had been stabbed in the chest by an unknown assailant, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said the alleged assault occurred at a home on California Street in Dorris, located in eastern Siskiyou County.
The victim was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known.
Witnesses told police two suspects left in a white or silver Pontiac sedan.
SCSO said the suspects are possibly Native American adults, one male and one female.
One was reportedly wearing a hat with feathers, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.