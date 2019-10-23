Police investigating after local attorney’s office vandalized

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police are investigating after a local attorney’s office was vandalized.
The Southern Oregon Public Defenders is a government office of attorneys who provide legal defense to people who can’t afford it.
Medford Police say they discovered the damage to the office early Tuesday morning.
It appears nothing was stolen.
Police say someone threw a metal rim from a car wheel through the building’s glass doors.
It caused around a thousand dollars in damage.
At this time, police say they’re unsure what the motive was and if the office was targeted.
“I think our biggest concern was burglary. Our biggest concern was that someone was going to break in there… they’re looking for something, you know, there’s sensitive information in there [like] criminal court records and we didn’t want those to fall into the wrong hands,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police Dept.
He says they’re not exactly sure what time the incident happened since it didn’t trigger any alarms.
They don’t have the help of surveillance footage or any witnesses who saw what happened.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Medford Police.
