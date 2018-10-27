Police investigating alleged self-defense shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Oregon State Police say they’re still investigating a shooting outside a home in Grants Pass Wednesday.
The shooting happened at an elderly couples home on the 4-thousand block of Foothill Boulevard in Grants Pass around 6 pm. The man was identified by police today as 58-year-old Robert Barry from Washington state.
Oregon State Police say the 77-year old husband told investigators he shot the man in self-defense.
Just today, a woman posted to Facebook claiming she was the victim’s wife and he was looking for help after his car broke down. NBC5 News asked OSP if that was true; they declined to comment, but said the investigation continues.
“We’re working with a district attorney’s office on this investigation with claims of self-defense and we’re still working through the investigation, following up on interviews, the autopsy, and some other information,” said Sergeant Jeff Proulx, Oregon State Police.
Police say they did the autopsy on Barry today to confirm the time, cause, and manner of death, but say it will likely be a few weeks before they get any information back.
Stay with NBC5 news for more updates on this developing story.
