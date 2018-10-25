Home
Police investigating body found near Selma

Police investigating body found near Selma

Crime Local News Top Stories , ,

SELMA, Ore. — Police say a body was discovered by a hiker on a trail off of Illinois River Road about 2 miles from Selma.

They say it is likely that of an adult male, but can’t release more until their investigation wraps up.

“Yes, we found one…but I can’t release any details at this point. We’re still working the case,” said Sgt. Jeff Proulx, Oregon State Police.

Police say the medical examiner will be looking at the remains to confirm the gender, age, time of death, and cause of death.

Stay with NBC5 news for updates.

Amanda Rose

Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »