Police investigating body found near Selma

SELMA, Ore. — Police say a body was discovered by a hiker on a trail off of Illinois River Road about 2 miles from Selma.
They say it is likely that of an adult male, but can’t release more until their investigation wraps up.
“Yes, we found one…but I can’t release any details at this point. We’re still working the case,” said Sgt. Jeff Proulx, Oregon State Police.
Police say the medical examiner will be looking at the remains to confirm the gender, age, time of death, and cause of death.
