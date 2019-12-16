Police investigating death at Rogue Valley Country Club

MEDFORD, Ore.– Police are investigating after a body was found on the grounds of the Rogue Valley Country Club early Saturday morning.
According to the club, around 6:30 a.m. employees found the body of a man lying on the cart path outside of the golf pro shop. Police were immediately called to the scene at which point the man was pronounced dead.
Club management has chosen not to release the name of the man with respect towards his family. He was described to be in his sixties and a member. It was also shared that his home is located along the property lines with the club.
“The club is in shock. We have about a thousand members here at the club and we’ve sent the notification out this morning as to what we know so far which isn’t very much,” said General Manager Troy Damerval. “Our hearts are with the family right now and we’re just trying to come together as a club community.”
Damerval says it appeared to be an accident but the club doesn’t want to speculate on what happened until police wrap up their investigation.
NBC5 News reached out to Medford Police for comment but did not receive a callback as of this story.
